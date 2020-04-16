Sign up
Photo 931
Birds at the feeder
Took this at my daughter's house back in February.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
Tags
window
,
birds
,
feeder
,
april20words
Diana
ace
Always a lovely sight.
April 16th, 2020
Janet B.
ace
Ohh, this is a delightful view! Beautifully captured, Marilyn.
April 16th, 2020
bruni
ace
Always nice to see the bird arriving for their breakfast. great view.
April 16th, 2020
