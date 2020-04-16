Previous
Birds at the feeder by mittens
Photo 931

Birds at the feeder

Took this at my daughter's house back in February.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Diana ace
Always a lovely sight.
April 16th, 2020  
Janet B. ace
Ohh, this is a delightful view! Beautifully captured, Marilyn.
April 16th, 2020  
bruni ace
Always nice to see the bird arriving for their breakfast. great view.
April 16th, 2020  
