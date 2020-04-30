Previous
Birds in the tree by mittens
This was taken a few weeks ago and I just had fun playing with color in it. It gives me something to do while I'm stuck in the house. Also, I'm listening to Christmas music on Hallmark Radio on Sirius XM while I'm playing with photos. LOL
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
J A Byrdlip ace
That would make an interesting print fabric. Could use that for some facemasks that I'm making, but we haven't gotten thru all the fabric we have stashed over the years (would that be fun to use that on something????)

The question is, are they starting the 2020 Christmas music, or are they still playing 2019?
April 30th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely silhouette against the blue sky !
April 30th, 2020  
