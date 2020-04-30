Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 936
Birds in the tree
This was taken a few weeks ago and I just had fun playing with color in it. It gives me something to do while I'm stuck in the house. Also, I'm listening to Christmas music on Hallmark Radio on Sirius XM while I'm playing with photos. LOL
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
3947
photos
182
followers
169
following
256% complete
View this month »
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
936
Latest from all albums
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
935
2978
936
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
More Pics
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
birds
J A Byrdlip
ace
That would make an interesting print fabric. Could use that for some facemasks that I'm making, but we haven't gotten thru all the fabric we have stashed over the years (would that be fun to use that on something????)
The question is, are they starting the 2020 Christmas music, or are they still playing 2019?
April 30th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely silhouette against the blue sky !
April 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
The question is, are they starting the 2020 Christmas music, or are they still playing 2019?