Phlox by mittens
Photo 940

Phlox

These beautiful flowers are draping over the retaining wall next to my garage.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana ace
Another lovely shot of your gorgeous flowers.
May 7th, 2020  
Janet B. ace
Ohhh...that's a beautiful scene! Lucky you!
May 7th, 2020  
