Tethered goat by mittens
Tethered goat

Saw this poor goat on a recent ride standing all by himself and hoped he wasn't lost. When I brought the picture up in the computer, I noticed he was tethered so someone surely knew he was there.
I wonder why he was tethered?
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

mittens (Marilyn)

Casablanca ace
Maybe he had run off and someone had been looking for him and has gone home to get the ute and needed to be sure he would be there when they got back!
June 15th, 2020  
