Icicles in my Yew bush by mittens
Photo 986

Icicles in my Yew bush

Taken through my family room window.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Diana ace
That looks amazing, it sure must be cold there!
February 19th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
February 19th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh my Marilyn ! - but they do look pretty !
February 19th, 2021  
