Photo 1072
A group of trees
My eye caught this group of trees in my neighbor's yard while I was standing on my patio yesterday. I liked the difference between them. The temperature was in the 50's so it was such a nice day for a change.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
trees
Diana
ace
Lovely against that beautiful sky.
February 22nd, 2022
