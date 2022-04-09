Previous
Next
Young cows by mittens
Photo 1107

Young cows

They look curious seeing me pointing my camera out of the car window.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of these curious calves.
April 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise