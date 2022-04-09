Sign up
Photo 1107
Young cows
They look curious seeing me pointing my camera out of the car window.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
cows
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these curious calves.
April 9th, 2022
