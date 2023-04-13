Sign up
Photo 1210
A donkey
There is a cute donkey among the cows. I spotted him on our recent ride.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
365 Project
