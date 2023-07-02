Sign up
Previous
Photo 1229
Blue Heron
It was pouring down rain yesterday and I spotted this poor drenched looking Blue Heron in a creek. I was excited to see him and took some quick cell phone photos of him.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
3
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice shot!
July 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Great shot! You captured the rain splashing down well!
July 2nd, 2023
KV
ace
Good spotting.
July 2nd, 2023
