Blue Heron by mittens
Photo 1229

Blue Heron

It was pouring down rain yesterday and I spotted this poor drenched looking Blue Heron in a creek. I was excited to see him and took some quick cell phone photos of him.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice shot!
July 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Great shot! You captured the rain splashing down well!
July 2nd, 2023  
KV ace
Good spotting.
July 2nd, 2023  
