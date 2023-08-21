Previous
A path in the park by mittens
Photo 1237

A path in the park

21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love the way it winds
August 21st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
A great capture of an idyllic walking path.
August 21st, 2023  
