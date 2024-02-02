Sign up
Previous
Photo 1250
Textures
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
3
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana
ace
Great close up of these wonderful textures, I love all the dried leaves between the rocks.
February 2nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yes wonderful textures
February 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
A neat winter capture and great textures.
February 2nd, 2024
