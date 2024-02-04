Previous
Color version of landscape by mittens
Photo 1251

Color version of landscape

Barb @bjywamer mentioned on my main album to maybe post a color version of the B&W one so I thought I would. Here it is.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

mittens (Marilyn)

I like the golden glow in this one.
February 4th, 2024  
It’s lovely.
February 4th, 2024  
Very pretty
February 4th, 2024  
