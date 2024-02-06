Sign up
Previous
Photo 1252
Gnarly
I wouldn't even see this in the summer. LOL
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted amongst all the entanglement of weeds and branches- it wants you to look closer , the sunlight on the branches , and the old tractor left out there
February 6th, 2024
