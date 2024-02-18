Previous
The sun is going down by mittens
Photo 1253

The sun is going down

Took this out the car window on the way home from a restaurant yesterday.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA
Mags ace
Beautiful blue tones!
February 18th, 2024  
