Photo 1253
The sun is going down
Took this out the car window on the way home from a restaurant yesterday.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
18th February 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Beautiful blue tones!
February 18th, 2024
