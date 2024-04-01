Previous
A row of pine trees by mittens
A row of pine trees

For some reason I thought this row of trees with the sky was pretty.
It was in with my edited photos, and I just noticed I took this in February. LOL
mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Beverley
Lovely healthy pine trees, the sky looks stormy
April 1st, 2024  
