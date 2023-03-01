Previous
Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada by mltrotter
Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada

136/365 Hiking and catching up with old friends. This was the beginning of 15 miles of hiking today. Such beauty!
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Michele

@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
37% complete

