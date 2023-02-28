Previous
Next
Canyoneering! by mltrotter
134 / 365

Canyoneering!

134/365 First time doing this; my husband and I did 5 repels into a sandstone canyon in Hurricane , UT. The longest (pictured) was 150 feet! Our guide from Red Desert Adventures was great!
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Michele

@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that's amazing, good for you!
February 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise