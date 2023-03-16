Sign up
Previous
Next
151 / 365
Woodworking
151/365 My husband working on wooden bowls in his workshop.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
2
0
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
167
photos
9
followers
10
following
41% complete
View this month »
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
16th March 2023 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
A nice candid of him at work
March 16th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ha the tongue
March 16th, 2023
