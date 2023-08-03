Sign up
291 / 365
Cloud above Lambeau Field
289/365 We were at a retirement party at a rooftop bar near Lambeau. I couldn’t believe the size and cool textures of this cloud. I also love the contrast of the cloud and the sky.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I'm pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project.
