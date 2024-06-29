Previous
Meeting new grandson💙 by mltrotter
Photo 562

Meeting new grandson💙

181/366 Here’s Grandpa and I with Dean Thomas and his siblings🥰
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
a lovely time
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise