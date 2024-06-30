Previous
Bird’s eye view of bee balm by mltrotter
Photo 563

Bird’s eye view of bee balm

182/366 I love when the leaves turn purple. I wonder if it’s getting closer to blooming.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful colors
July 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise