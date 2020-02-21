Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
297 / 365
Roots
Orchids roots do not always grow inside the pot - in fact they are often aerial, but they rarely stick themselves to the outside of the pot. I guess the clay pot keeps some humidity, and that's why they are there.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
297
photos
31
followers
28
following
81% complete
View this month »
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
21st February 2020 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
root
,
eotb117
,
abstract-30
Nina Ganci
those roots look very healthy indeed. What is your secret? Mine are all brown
February 21st, 2020
Monica
@ninaganci
Thanks! They are planted on volcanic gravel, not soil, I just water them once or twice a week - and add a little orchid food when I remember, which is not often.
February 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close