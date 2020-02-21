Previous
Roots by monicac
297 / 365

Roots

Orchids roots do not always grow inside the pot - in fact they are often aerial, but they rarely stick themselves to the outside of the pot. I guess the clay pot keeps some humidity, and that's why they are there.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Nina Ganci
those roots look very healthy indeed. What is your secret? Mine are all brown
February 21st, 2020  
Monica
@ninaganci Thanks! They are planted on volcanic gravel, not soil, I just water them once or twice a week - and add a little orchid food when I remember, which is not often.
February 21st, 2020  
