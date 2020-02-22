Previous
Half and half by monicac
Half and half

Playing with gimp photo editor - I could not decide whether to leave the picture in colour or in monochrome, so decided to use both.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
