Previous
Next
These shoes are (not) made for walking by monicac
300 / 365

These shoes are (not) made for walking

These high heels don't look like the most sensible choice for a walk, but the girl didn't seem to have any problem. My feet hurt just looking at them.
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bruni ace
No indeed. they look pretty, but they also can ruin your feet. my high heel days are over. Love the lines and shadows.
February 24th, 2020  
Monica
@bruni Thanks for your comments! I've never worn high heels, I walk a lot so I've always used flat shoes.
February 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise