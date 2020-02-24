Sign up
300 / 365
These shoes are (not) made for walking
These high heels don't look like the most sensible choice for a walk, but the girl didn't seem to have any problem. My feet hurt just looking at them.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
300
photos
32
followers
29
following
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
Tags
shoes
,
walk
,
street-66
bruni
ace
No indeed. they look pretty, but they also can ruin your feet. my high heel days are over. Love the lines and shadows.
February 24th, 2020
Monica
@bruni
Thanks for your comments! I've never worn high heels, I walk a lot so I've always used flat shoes.
February 24th, 2020
