Photo 375
Parque de Cabecera
One of the parks in Valencia - right now, a favourite place to exercise.
I went cycling and didn't take the camera, so I took the picture with my phone.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
4
365
iPhone 11
9th May 2020 8:23am
Tags
bridge
,
reflection
,
water
,
park
,
landscape-27
