Tiny visitor by monicac
Photo 400

Tiny visitor

I've found this tiny bug walking on my balcony - judging by the amount of pollen on him, he must have been enjoying the flowers before. I've no idea what kind of insect it is, but it has a curious colouring.
3rd June 2020

Monica

@monicac
I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again.
109% complete

Photo Details

