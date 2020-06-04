Sign up
Photo 401
Ermita dels Peixets
My exercise this morning was a walk to this little chapel. It's only accessible on foot or by bike. There's a nice track between orchards which leads there, and if you walk past the chapel you get to the beach.
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1
365
E-M10MarkII
4th June 2020 8:40am
Public
reflection
water
landscape
chapel
