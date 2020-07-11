Sign up
Photo 438
Dragonfly
It's windy today, and the weed where the dragonfly is perched was moving in the breeze, so it's not been easy to take a clear shot. I'm quite pleased with this one.
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Ingrid
Well done! It is a really clear shot! I like how he is really holding on with all his legs!
July 11th, 2020
Monica
@ingrid01
Thanks! He has to hold tight, if he doesn't want to fly away in the wind.
July 11th, 2020
