Previous
Next
Dragonfly by monicac
Photo 438

Dragonfly

It's windy today, and the weed where the dragonfly is perched was moving in the breeze, so it's not been easy to take a clear shot. I'm quite pleased with this one.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ingrid
Well done! It is a really clear shot! I like how he is really holding on with all his legs!
July 11th, 2020  
Monica
@ingrid01 Thanks! He has to hold tight, if he doesn't want to fly away in the wind.
July 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise