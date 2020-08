New working corner

During lockdown I found out that the desk and chair I had at home were OK for an hour or two, but became torture for longer sessions. At the moment I could do nothing but endure it, but I decided to change them before the new school year, just in case we get another lockdown (which seems more likely each day 😩). After a pair of trips to ikea, this is the result. Compact, useful and, above all, very confortable. I just hope I don't have to use it too much!