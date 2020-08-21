Sign up
Photo 479
Grilled corn on the cob
This lady grills corn on the promenade. There's nothing better than an evening stroll, eating corn and feeling the sea breeze.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Photo Details
Tags
corn
food
street-72
