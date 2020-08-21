Previous
Next
Grilled corn on the cob by monicac
Photo 479

Grilled corn on the cob

This lady grills corn on the promenade. There's nothing better than an evening stroll, eating corn and feeling the sea breeze.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
131% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise