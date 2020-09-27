Previous
Tram by monicac
Photo 516

Tram

I cross these tram rails everyday to go to work. This line is very popular year round; it ends up at the beach, and it crosses two university campuses. It also links with different underground lines, which take you everywhere in the city.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Monica

