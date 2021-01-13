Previous
Next
Tiny little orchid by monicac
Photo 624

Tiny little orchid

My miniature oncidium orchid in bloom. Each of these flowers are less than 1 cm long. And it smells like white chocolate!
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the pretty soft colors.
January 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise