Photo 777
Fully open
The hibiscus from yesterday's photo, fully open. What a difference after just 24h!
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
Tags
red
,
flower
,
hibiscus
