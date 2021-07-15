Previous
Teo by monicac
Photo 807

Teo

I'm trying to get Teo to like the camera - but so far he finds the strap far more interesting. He seems to consider it a chew toy 🙄
Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Teo is so cute. Great capture.
July 15th, 2021  
