Photo 807
Teo
I'm trying to get Teo to like the camera - but so far he finds the strap far more interesting. He seems to consider it a chew toy 🙄
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
dog
,
puppy
,
teo
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Teo is so cute. Great capture.
July 15th, 2021
