Previous
Next
Lonely little bike by monicac
Photo 932

Lonely little bike

Today, this was the only bike parked in the bike rack. I love how someone bought a color-coordinated lock (which might have cost more than the bike itself) to protect their kid's vehicle.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
What a sweet little bike
November 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise