November 25th by monicac
November 25th

Happy Thanksgiving to all of you who celebrate it!
November 25th is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The symbol is a butterfly, in memory of three Dominican women called "the Butterflies" who were murdered following the orders of the dictator Trujillo, because they insisted on denouncing and fighting violence against women. Every school has had special activities today to try and raise awareness among children. This is the work of two primary school classes, proudly posted on the fence for everyone to see.
