Photo 1047
Getting ready
The Fallas festival is held from 16th to 19th March, so this weekend people are getting ready and organising everything - also, some events are already planned.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
fallas
