Photo 1051
Falla
Yesterday I posted a little falla, today I'm posting one of the biggest. This falla is in the top category, and it's 14m high and 12m wide. No doubt, one of the best this year.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
tradition
falla
