Photo 1053
Birthday boy
Teo is one today!
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
Tags
dog
,
birthday
,
teo
Lesley
ace
Ah just look at him. Happy birthday little man!
March 18th, 2022
