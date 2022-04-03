Sign up
Photo 1069
Looking out
Teo loves looking out of the window. It may look as if he's keeping guard, but he's just curious.
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
dog
,
window
,
teo
Boxplayer
ace
Just lovely.
April 3rd, 2022
