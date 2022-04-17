Sign up
Photo 1083
Happy Easter!
The chocolate bunnies at my local supermarket were specially cute this year.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
Tags
chocolate
,
easter
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so cute and looks yummy. Happy Easter, Monica.
April 17th, 2022
