Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1090
Watering the plants
This sculpture shows how plants are watered in te patios in Córdoba.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1090
photos
59
followers
53
following
298% complete
View this month »
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
21st April 2022 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
patio
,
cordoba
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close