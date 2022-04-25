Sign up
Photo 1091
A street in Córdoba
The old part of the city in Córdoba is full of these narrow streets, with white walls and lots of flower pots. Most of the streets are not straight, so it's quite easy to get lost.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
0
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
1091
photos
59
followers
53
following
298% complete
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
Views
4
Tags
street
,
flower
,
cordoba
