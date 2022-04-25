Previous
A street in Córdoba by monicac
Photo 1091

A street in Córdoba

The old part of the city in Córdoba is full of these narrow streets, with white walls and lots of flower pots. Most of the streets are not straight, so it's quite easy to get lost.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
