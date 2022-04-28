Previous
A little square in Córdoba's old city. The city plan is still that of Muslim's times, so it's rather similar to a labyrinth. You sometimes get lost, and you may find delightful corners like this one when you less expect it.
Lin ace
A lovely location
April 28th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Charming corner indeed.
April 28th, 2022  
