Photo 1094
Square
A little square in Córdoba's old city. The city plan is still that of Muslim's times, so it's rather similar to a labyrinth. You sometimes get lost, and you may find delightful corners like this one when you less expect it.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
2
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1094
photos
59
followers
53
following
299% complete
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
19th April 2022 8:23am
Tags
square
,
cordoba
Lin
ace
A lovely location
April 28th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Charming corner indeed.
April 28th, 2022
