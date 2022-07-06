Previous
😞 by monicac
My summer holidays start tomorrow. Today I test positive for covid. Lucky me.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Monica

@monicac
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh no, Monica. I hope you feel better soon.
July 6th, 2022  
Nina Ganci
oh dear! what a way to start your holidays. Hope you get to enjoy some summer days outdoors
July 6th, 2022  
