Photo 1254
Huge palm tree
This is one huge plant! At first it was just one palm tree, but it has grown new plants from the base which have, in turn, grown huge. They are all linked together and share their roots. It's impressive to watch!
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
plant
palm-tree
