Photo 1269
Chilling out
I've taken Teo to the vet for his shots today. Here he is back home, relaxing on his bed after his terrible ordeal.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
21st October 2022 4:23pm
Tags
dog
,
teo
