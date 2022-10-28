Previous
Next
Squares by monicac
Photo 1276

Squares

28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
October 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise