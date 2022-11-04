Previous
Waiting by monicac
Photo 1283

Waiting

What did we do before we had mobile phones?
4th November 2022

Monica

@monicac
I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again.
351% complete

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
No idea - today, walking through a shopping centre in the little town where we are staying, most of the sales staff were in their phones!!!
November 4th, 2022  
