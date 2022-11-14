Sign up
Photo 1293
Bouquet
One of my workmates retires today (lucky she!) and we bought her this bouquet as a farewell.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
flowers
bouquet
Michelle
Such a beautiful bouquet
November 14th, 2022
